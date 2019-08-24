Odisha CM visits Jaitely's residence, pays tributes

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra on Saturday paid tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence.

Patnaik also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person. His contribution to governance has been profound. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and followers."

Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

