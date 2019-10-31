Odisha committed for timely mining auction: Mines Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick on Wednesday allayed the fears of the mineral industry about the March 31, 2020 deadline and said that the state government is fully committed for timely auction of mineral blocks.

Attending the Odisha Mining Conclave organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here, Mallick said, "We have already started the auction process of mineral blocks. Three iron ore, one manganese, two chromite and one graphite to limestone block have been auctioned. Another 31 mineral blocks is in the pipeline for which notification already issued. This auction process will be completed in a phased manner. Out of 31 blocks in the offer, 27 are iron ore mines, two graphite and two manganese mines."

He also urged the mineral industry to use the latest technology in the exploration process. The minister said, "I want to tell all the captains of the industry who are present here that you people should try to use the latest technology in the exploration process. Please ensure the least damage to the environment and ecosystem of the mining area."

Mallick offered help of central and state agencies in the exploration process. He informed the gathering that to facilitate industries for faster clearances, they have set up a forest cell which is run by one DFO and two supporting staffs. People can take help of this cell, he said.

Chief Secretary, Odisha Asit Tripathy said, "Odisha is steel hub. In a few months, there is likely chance that mines can move from one operator to another."

Manish Kharbanda, Convenor, steel and mines committee, ICC Odisha State Council in his address highlighted three important aspects of mines and mineral industry.

He said, "Commencement of production after two years of allotment is not going to help the industry... We urge both Centre and state government to make the necessary arrangement in this regard. Another topic related to non-coal block auction. In coal block auction there is a criterion of end-use. But in the case of the non-coal block, there is no such rule. Few people will hoard major minerals and small players will get suffered."

He also talked about the taxation, beneficiation and transportation issues of minerals. (ANI)