Odisha completes database collection for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Odisha government has completed database collection for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

As per the state government, as many as 3.2 lakh healthcare workers including 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries have been enrolled for vaccination. Also, 8,267 vaccinators and 29,276 centres have been identified to carry out the vaccination process in the state once a coronavirus vaccine is rolled out.



The government has also completed the assessment of cold chain points. A total of 1,222 cold chain points in the state have been identified for safe storage of the coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 1,796 Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs) for transportation and 1,771 deep freezers have been readied for the vaccination drive in the state.

The state steering committee, state task force committee, district task force committee, and block task force committee have been constituted by the government for the vaccination drive. (ANI)

