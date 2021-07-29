Odisha conducts reshuffle in senior IAS cadre

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday conducted a reshuffle in the senior IAS cadre in the state.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Ashok Kumar Kaluram Meena, the Principal Secretary (PRS) to the Finance department has been posted as PRS Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water in place of DK Singh who has been posted as PRS Steel and Mines.

Surendra Kumar, principal secretary of Steel and Mines has now been posted as PRS of GA department with an additional charge of Tourism.



Vishal Dev, principal secretary of Tourism and Sports has been posted as PRS Finance now.

DK Singh, principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water has been given the same post in Steel and Mines department.

R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to Chief Minister has been given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary for Sports and Youth Services in Odisha, the notification said. (ANI)

