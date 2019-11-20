Odisha: Congress, BJP MLAs raise issue of absentee leaders during assembly session

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress and BJP members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) here raised the issue of absentee ministers in the assembly's ongoing winter session.

Out of the 113 Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs, only around 16 MLAs were present for discussions reportedly.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said, "We raised our problems before the government. If ministers will not be present then to whom we will address our issues?"

Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak also raised this issue.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed all BJD MLAs and Ministers to be present in the house. But nobody is obeying the order of Chief Minister also. Important discussions on mining loots, shortage of teachers in schools, farmers' problems, etc were going on till 3 PM. But the ministers were absent," Nayak said. (ANI)

