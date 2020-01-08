Odisha Congress makes human chain to support nationwide trade union strike

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Congress Committee">Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday made a human chain to support a nationwide trade union strike against economic downturn.

The Congress leader, along with the supporters, held hands and made a chain as a mark of protest. They also held placards to lend support to the strike.



"The economy of our country has shattered to the core," Patnaik told ANI. Earlier today, he also took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to express his disappointment with the plummeting economy.

"Government has forecast a grim picture of the economy. At 5%, GDP growth will slump to an 11-yr low in 2019-20," he stated, adding that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's policies.

"This is a direct result of the Modi government's ludicrous policies and short-sighted measures on the economic front," Patnaik added.

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh.



The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand.

Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

