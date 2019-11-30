Odisha: Cop held for demanding, accepting Rs 7k bribe

Koraput (Odisha) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector officer was arrested after being caught red-handed by vigilance officers in Koraput Division for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 7,000 from the complainant, police said on Friday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Kotpad, Sarat Kumar Sahu, was caught red-handed on November 28 by the officers of Vigilance, Koraput Division for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 7,000 from complainant Prasant Kumar Biswal in order to send a requisition to the Tahasildar for demarcation of his land.

The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of witnesses.

Raids were conducted at the accused's place of stay -- barrack of Kotpad Police Station and recovered Rs 3,74,900 from his personal tin box along with bank passbooks.

Accused Sahu has been arrested and forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore on Friday and remanded to judicial custody till December 2.

An FIR under Section 7(a) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation. (ANI)

