Odisha Coronavirus: 730 new cases, 16 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,16,001 after it added 730 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state include 3,07,374 recoveries and 6,887 active cases. However, 16 patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Health and Welfare Department of Odisha.

In terms of district-wise cases, Mayurbanj witnessed the most number of cases at 68, followed by Khurda (65), Sundargarh (57), and Cuttack (49), Odisha's Information and Public Department mentioned in a tweet.



Presently, there are 419 people undergoing quarantine due to the infection, while there are 311 local contacts.

Meanwhile, the government of Odisha has decided to keep all educational institutions closed up to 31 December 2020. The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety and security of students after consultation with stakeholders and experts.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also sought clarity on the time frame for conduct of the board and higher secondary examination, so that students can prepare accordingly. (ANI)

