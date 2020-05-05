Odisha Coronavirus cases reach 170

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): An 18-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha's Ganjam district after returning from Surat, taking the total positive case in the state to 170 on Tuesday.

"He is under quarantine at a government facility, contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. The total positive cases in the state is now 170," said the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government.

India registered a jump in numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with 3,900 new cases and 195 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

