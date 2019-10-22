Berhampur (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A couple in Odisha's Berhampur is the talk of the town after their marriage was solemnised in a unique way.
The couple, Biplab Kumar and Anita, took their vows on a copy of the Indian Constitution and organised a blood donation camp to mark the occasion.
The newlyweds along with other invitees took part in the camp, where they donated blood for a noble cause.
"Everyone should avoid dowry. Simple marriages are eco-friendly because there are no crackers or loud music. In our marriage, we avoided the baratis. Everyone should donate blood for a noble cause," said Kumar, who is employed with a pharmaceutical company.
Echoing similar sentiments, Anita, who is working as an auxiliary nurse midwife, said she was happy to begin her new phase of life in a different manner.
"I am happy that I started my new life with the noble cause of organising a blood donation camp. Widows also participated in it. Such marriages should set an example for others to follow," the beaming bride said. (ANI)
Odisha couple gets married by taking oath of Constitution, organises blood donation camp
ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:59 IST
Berhampur (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A couple in Odisha's Berhampur is the talk of the town after their marriage was solemnised in a unique way.