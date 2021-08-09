Odisha: CRPF busts Maoist hideout in Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], August 9 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered explosives, arms and ammunition on Sunday.



Speaking to reporters, Second-in-Command of CRPF 4th Battalion, Mitu Roy said, "CRPF forces busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered a huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunition."

"One of our sniffing dogs located suspicious material. We recovered items hidden for future use," said Mitu Roy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

