Odisha: Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' likely to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve towards West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coasts during May 18-20, the IMD said.

According to the forecast, Squally wind speed reaching 65 to 75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph prevailing over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to increase becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by today evening.

Winds with 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by May 18 morning and with 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and with speeds of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by May 20 morning.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from May 16-17, to central Bay of Bengal from May 17-18 and north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast from May 18 onwards," the IMD warned.

In view of the impending cyclone 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 17 Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 335 units of State Fire and Disaster Management have been directed to be in readiness to be pressed into service.

Four NDRF teams have been moved to Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts. 11 ODRAF units have been pre-positioned in eight coastal and nearby districts. Further deployment is being planned.

Health and Family Welfare Department has taken preparedness measures. Collectors have been directed to shift temporary medical quarantine centres situated within 3 kilometres from the seashore in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur for safe accommodation of migrant workers.

Hospitals in these districts have adequate stock of fuel, generator, medicines, anti-venom and bleaching powder etc. Special medical teams have been constituted to oversee the situation.

The District Administration of vulnerable districts have been directed to keep Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement.

They have been directed to make arrangement for Food, Drinking Water, Lighting, Sanitation and Health facility at each shelter and keep the Tower Light, and Chain Saw and other emergency equipment available in MCS/ MFS in readiness to meet any eventuality.

Concerned Departments of the Government and 12 coastal and adjoining districts (Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj) have been alerted and they have been advised to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the disaster.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared. (ANI)

