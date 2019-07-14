Odisha: Dairy farmers spill gallons of milk on road in protest against OMFED

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Dairy farmers in Basudebpur town spilt gallons of milk on the roads as a mark of protest against Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED).

This outrage comes after the OMFED reportedly refused to accept their milk citing 'adulteration'.

As per reports, the dairy farmers had visited the chilling plant on July 12 as usual to sell the milk. However, OMFED officials refused to accept the milk claiming it was of poor quality.

Irked by this, farmers spilt gallons of stored milk in the plant at Basudebpur town on the roads to mark their anger.

An official statement in the matter is yet to be issued. (ANI)