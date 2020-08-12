Odisha: Dharmapada Award presented to Shilp Guru Sudarsan Sahoo for his lifetime contribution to art

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In recognition of his Life Time Contribution to Art, Dharmapada Award was presented to Padma Shri awardee sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo by Odisha Lalit Kala Academy.

"Dharmapada Award in recognition of Life Time Contribution to Art was presented to Shilp Guru Sudarshan Sahoo, Padmashree Awardee Sculptor by Odisha Lalit Kala Academy on August 10, 2020," said the Academy.

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister of Odia Literature and Culture, Odisha along with President of the Academy and others visited Sudarshan Arts and Crafts Village, Bhubaneswar and presented a Plaque, Angabastra along with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

After a tour of the crafts village, Sahoo presented the pictorial Book on his life "Sudarshan Sahoo - a Legacy Set in Stone" to the Minister. (ANI)

