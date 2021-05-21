Odisha dispatches 1005 tankers with over 18460 MT of oxygen to 15 states in last 29 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): A total of 1005 tankers carrying 18460.576 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 15 oxygen deficit states and union territories in the country, Odisha Police informed.

According to the statement, more oxygen tankers will be leaving today.

During the last 29 days, as many as 90 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1443.742 MT, 262 from Dhenkanal with 4219.07 MT, 243 from Jajpur with 4959.497 MT and 410 from Rourkela with 7838.267 MT.

"A total of 313 tankers with 6162.424 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, 254 tankers with 4332.929 MT of oxygen to Telangana and Tamil Nadu has received 61 tankers filled with 1106.677 MT of medical oxygen," it said.

Similarly, Haryana has received 138 tankers filled with 2551.723 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 583.44 MT of oxygen-filled in 36 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 56 tankers have carried around 1107.472 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 63 tankers with 1112.76 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

It further said that 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 6 tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 4 tankers with 73.16 MT sent to Kerala and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 29 days. (ANI)