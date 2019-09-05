Representative Image
Odisha: Dist collectors to stay prepared to tackle flood, water logging situation

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:52 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner, PK Jena on Thursday issued an advisory to all district collectors to keep administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any flood, waterlogging or landslide situation due to intense rainfall predicted by the weather department.
According to an official statement by the Odisha government, as per special bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lies over Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 Kilometers, above sea level, tilting southwards.
Four districts namely--Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur, have been issued with a red warning from September 5 and September 6.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over these districts as a result of which localized flood situation, landslides in hilly areas and disruption of road communication is likely to occur, according to the official statement.
Six districts namely--Gajapati, Puri, Koraput, Bolangir, Rayagada and Naupada have been issued with an orange warning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over these districts.
Ten districts including Gajapati, Malkangiri, Boudh and Bargarh have been issued with Yellow warning.
Odisha government has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and Westcentral adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
The district collectors under red and orange warning are directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood, waterlogging and landslide that may arise in the event of intense rainfall.
Issuing an advisory to the districts collectors, Odisha government said that, advance arrangements may be made to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters, if required, and to provide adequate food, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at the shelters and relief camps.
Advance arrangements may be made to clear the road communication in the event of a landslide in hilly areas. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:02 IST

