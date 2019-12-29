Odisha districts to have cold, severe cold wave conditions: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Bhubaneswar on Saturday issued a cold to severe cold wave warning for several parts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, HR Biswas, Director, IMD, Bhubaneswar, said: "Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to occur in several districts of north Odisha, including Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Debagarh and Dhenkanal. Severe cold wave conditions are also likely to occur in districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Debagarh."

He further stated that the minimum and maximum temperatures in the district are likely to remain 4-5 degrees below normal.

He said these conditions were likely to decrease after 24 hours.

Biswas said dense fog is likely at some districts of south Odisha within the next 24 hours.

"Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to occur in some districts including Sundergarh, Debargarh and Keonjhar on January 1," said Biswas.

Biswas also said that the temperature in Bhubaneswar will drop to 10 degrees while it will drop to 8-9 degrees in Cuttack on Sunday.

Speaking on the impact of cold waves on crops, Biswas said, "the crops which are currently in the harvesting stage are likely to face problems".

"Farmers are advised to harvest their crops as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

