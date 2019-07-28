Representative Image
Representative Image

Odisha: Dreaded criminal wanted in Amit Dhal murder case nabbed in WB

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:25 IST

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Dreaded criminal Sonu Ghose, prime accused in the Brajrajnagar Amit Dhal murder case, was nabbed from West Bengal's Sealdah, said police here on Saturday.
A police team was stationed in West Bengal since long which finally managed to catch hold of Sonu on Friday night. Reportedly, he was planning to go to Banjari village and had called his wife over from Odisha.
"We have produced him in the court of magistrate, Sealdah, and applied for transit remand. After approval, we will bring him to Jharsuguda. Sonu is involved in many murder cases in the district," said Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Aawini Kumar Mohanty.
Earlier, five accused were arrested in connection with Brajrajnagar murder case.
Two Mousers, two country-made pistols along with twenty rounds of bullets were seized from them.
Allegedly rivalry and competition to get control of the whole coalfield area was the main cause of the murder. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:35 IST

Bihar: Court nullifies 'pakadua vivah', victim still getting threats

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): A family court in Patna on Saturday nullified the forced marriage or 'pakadua vivah' of Vinod Kumar, an official of Bokaro Steel Plant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

AP govt to hold mega conference to attract investments

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a bid to attract investments, the Andhra Pradesh government in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organising a mega conference in Vijayawada on August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:49 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old raped in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 3-year-old girl was raped on Saturday by a young man in Pem village.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:25 IST

Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy passed away on the intervening night of July 27-28.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:18 IST

Odisha: Maoists put up banners in Kalahandi urging people to...

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Posters and banners allegedly put up by Maoists appeared at various places of Urladani area here on Saturday urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah' or martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:00 IST

Rajnath Singh embarks on three-day visit to Mozambique

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to the island nation of Mozambique in southern Africa with an aim to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:49 IST

Punjab: CM scraps Fazilka DC's order imposing dress code on employees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday scrapped orders of Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, Manpreet Singh Chhatwal, imposing a dress code on employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:03 IST

Gujarat: Muslim youth beaten to death over alleged affair with...

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Four people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating a 17-year-old Muslim youth to death reportedly over his affair with a tribal girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:47 IST

President Kovind to visit three African countries starting Aug 28

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on his first state visit to Benin, Guinea and The Gambia from August 28 with an aim to continue the momentum of India's engagement with Africa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:04 IST

Kerala unanimously stands by Adoor, says CM Vijayan after...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at his residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:48 IST

Vijay Mallya moves Supreme Court seeking stay on confiscation of...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:08 IST

PREPAK-RA Group cadre arrested; cache of arms recovered

Imphal (Manipur) [India] July 28 (ANI): Combined team of NIA, 6 Assam Rifles, 30 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando arrested a banned proscribe cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (REPAKP-RA) group with a huge cache of arms here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl