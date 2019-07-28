Odisha: Dreaded criminal wanted in Amit Dhal murder case nabbed in WB

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Dreaded criminal Sonu Ghose, prime accused in the Brajrajnagar Amit Dhal murder case, was nabbed from West Bengal's Sealdah, said police here on Saturday.

A police team was stationed in West Bengal since long which finally managed to catch hold of Sonu on Friday night. Reportedly, he was planning to go to Banjari village and had called his wife over from Odisha.

"We have produced him in the court of magistrate, Sealdah, and applied for transit remand. After approval, we will bring him to Jharsuguda. Sonu is involved in many murder cases in the district," said Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Aawini Kumar Mohanty.

Earlier, five accused were arrested in connection with Brajrajnagar murder case.

Two Mousers, two country-made pistols along with twenty rounds of bullets were seized from them.

Allegedly rivalry and competition to get control of the whole coalfield area was the main cause of the murder. (ANI)

