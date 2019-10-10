Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

The arrests were made from Jharsuguda railway station of the state.

As per DRI officials, the two accused were travelling from Rourkela to Jharsugada via Jananeswari Super Deluxe Express and upon intercepting them at the station, smuggled foreign gold biscuits weighing 12.932 kilograms was recovered from them.

The two accused have been detained by DRI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

