Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 11(ANI): A drug peddler was arrested with 300 gms of brown sugar worth over 25 lakhs in a joint raid operation conducted by Khandagiri police and special squad of Bhubaneswar police.
The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Panda, a resident of Balanga in Puri district.
Police have seized brown sugar along with 5 mobile phones and Rs 2.14 lakhs cash from his possession in Khandagiri.
Panda is in police custody for further interrogation. (ANI)
Odisha: Drug peddler arrested with 300 gm narcotics worth Rs 25 lakh
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:37 IST
