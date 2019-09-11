Odisha: Drug peddler arrested with 300 gm narcotics worth Rs 25 lakh

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 11(ANI): A drug peddler was arrested with 300 gms of brown sugar worth over 25 lakhs in a joint raid operation conducted by Khandagiri police and special squad of Bhubaneswar police.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Panda, a resident of Balanga in Puri district.

Police have seized brown sugar along with 5 mobile phones and Rs 2.14 lakhs cash from his possession in Khandagiri.

Panda is in police custody for further interrogation. (ANI)

