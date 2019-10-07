Odisha: Durga Puja pandal showcases Ellora caves

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Oct 7 (ANI): A Durga Puja pandal showcasing the Ellora caves of Maharashtra has been erected in Station Bazar area of Bhubaneswar and attempts to portray the evolution of human civilisation.

The Ellora cave pandal was seen attracting a large number of people.

"It's a privilege to know about our ancestors and their lives. We have about such things only in books but today in the puja pandal we watched it live. I found out here, how our ancestors used to hunt animals, worship trees, spends nights in a jungle and many more things," said a child who was visiting the pandal.

Different types of statues have been set up to depict ancient humans how they hunt animals, how they conduct worship etc -all accompanied by audio effects.

"I saw how life evolved and turned people into civilised humans. I have not visited Ellora caves in Maharashtra but found it here in Bhubaneswar. I came with my family and really enjoyed it," said a devotee at the pandal.

"People make pandals of Rome and Paris but inside India we have a lot to see, which the people here in Odisha have not seen. That is why we took Ellora Caves and inside the pandal, we have showcased our civilization," said Amresh Jena, Secretary of Puja Pandal.

"We have shown trees and forests more so that people do not cut trees and worship it like they used to do in earlier times", he added. (ANI)

