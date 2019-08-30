Odisha Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Das talking to ANI at Bhubaneswar on Friday
Odisha Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Das talking to ANI at Bhubaneswar on Friday

Odisha education department to take disciplinary action against poor performing schools, headmasters

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:57 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Odisha government has issued a notice to all district education officers to take disciplinary action against the teaching staff of the High Schools, which recorded poor performance in the annual HSC Examination 2019.
The state's Department of Secondary Education has taken a strong note of poor performance in the government and government-aided schools.
In a letter issued to all district education officers, the concerned department has asked them to take necessary steps to stop the annual increment of the headmasters and also the teachers of such schools and initiate disciplinary proceedings.
The department has also asked the district education officers to submit action taken report within a week.
Odisha Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Das said, "We asked the authorities to furnish a report on the poor performance but no report or specific views on the matter was received, following which we came out with the orders to stop annual increment"
"Our thinking is that after this action they will concentrate on the lacunas and will be able to address them which will help to give good results in next examination and this is the only our aim" he added.
Earlier, Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on June 7 had issued a showcase notice to the headmasters and in-charge headmasters of 82 schools which had recorded zero percent results in the 2019 Annual HSC Examination, and asked that why they should not be placed under suspension (in case of government High schools ) and why grant-in-aid will not be withdrawn (in case of aided high schools) for such lapses. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:16 IST

BSP terms BJP minister's demand seeking CBI probe into Kanshi...

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh for demanding a CBI-led investigation into the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:13 IST

Shahjahanpur missing law student found in Rajasthan: UP police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The woman law student who went missing from her college hostel in Shahjahanpur has been located in Rajasthan along with her friend, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:49 IST

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, reiterates need for new MP Cong chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:44 IST

Bihar: Supaul brothers arrested for 'abducting' Kashmiri sisters

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two brothers from Rambishanpur village in Bihar's Supaul district have been arrested by police for allegedly abducting two Kashmiri sisters from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and bringing them to Bihar after falling in love with them, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:44 IST

DK Shivakumar downplays allegations of corruptions leveled against him

Bengaluru [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, on Friday, downplayed the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:37 IST

BJP leader seeks UP Power minister's interference against...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former president of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Laxmikant Bajpai on Thursday wrote to the state's power minister Shrikant Sharma flagging the alleged corruption in the electricity meter reading and purported delay in correcting the faulty meters by the empl

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:32 IST

Maha: Women Commission seeks details of police action in Jalna...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Commission for Woman on Friday issued a notice to the Mumbai Police seeking details of the investigation conducted into the death of a gang-rape survivor in Jalna district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:18 IST

UP: Local court makes it mandatory for accused to plant 5...

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Banda court has said that it will grant bail to a person accused of creating nuisance on condition that they will have to plant five saplings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Bihar govt bans jeans, t-shirts at work for Secretariat employees

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Bihar government has issued an order asking all Secretariat employees not to wear informal clothes like jeans and t-shirts in the office as it is "against the culture and dignity of the office".

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Grandson of BJP MLA ragged at AMU

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Vijay Singh, grandson of BJP MLA Dalvir Singh, has registered a complaint of ragging against his seniors in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:48 IST

J-K Police warns of stern action against those spreading...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned against attempts to instigate public by spreading rumours and fake posts, saying persons involved will be dealt with strictly under the law and stern action will be initiated against them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:33 IST

Outgoing Army Vice Chief pays tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Outgoing Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, who will be superannuating after 40 years of service, paid tributes at the National War Memorial here on Friday.

Read More
iocl