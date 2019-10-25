Odisha: Elephant rescued from well by villagers, forest officials in Sundergarh

Sundergarh (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An elephant was rescued from a well in the locality by residents of Birtola village under Badgaon Forest Range in Sundergarh district.

A herd of elephants had strayed into the village in search of food on Wednesday night. While coming back, one of the tuskers fell into the mud-filled well and was stuck in it for hours.

Next day in the morning, when villagers spotted the elephant, they called forest officials from Badgaon, who reached the spot with fire personnel.

It took them around five hours to get the tusker out of the muddy well.

In a video of the rescue operation, the villagers can be heard cheering for the forest officials after the elephant came out of the muddy well and walked into the dense forest. (ANI)