Odisha: Elephants from Jharkhand's forest range damage houses in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], August 8 (ANI): Due to disturbance posed by environmental degradation, several elephants from Jharkhand's forest range damaged houses in Mayurbhanj.

Speaking to ANI, a renowned wildlife researcher Vanoomitra Acharya said, "Here, in various small villages of Mayurbhanj, wild elephants from Jharkhand's forest range damaged houses thereby destroying property worth lakhs of rupees."

"The main reason behind this is that forests are vanishing due to illegal mining and elephants are losing their natural habitat. People here are being affected by this heavily," he added.



People ran out of their homes after the elephants invaded their houses.

The locals have informed the authorities about the matter.

Earlier, on July 16, a herd of 18 wild elephants had wreaked havoc in Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj as they destroyed houses and live stocks. The locals have been spending sleepless nights due to elephant menace for the last few days. (ANI)

