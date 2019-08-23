Odisha: Engineering students ragged by seniors in Sambalpur; probe ordered

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): First-year engineering students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Odisha's Sambalpur district were allegedly ragged by their seniors during the welcome meet.

In a few recorded videos, the senior students can be seen slapping their juniors and making them do pole dance with some of them even acting as poles. The ragging horror didn't stop there as the first-year students were also made to dance in undergarments.



The incident took place inside the hostel premises.

After the videos of the incident went viral, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak took cognizance of the matter and has ordered a probe.

No formal complaint has been lodged by the ragged students, but news related to this was published in the media following which many relatives of first-year students demanded strict action by police against the seniors. (ANI)

