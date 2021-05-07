Odisha escorts 383 tankers carrying 7007.436 MT medical oxygen to states

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): Odisha Police on Friday informed that a total of 383 containers carrying 7007.436 megatonnes of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha.

According to a press release, more oxygen containers will be escorted today by Odisha Police.

As many as 43 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 712.462 megatonnes, 93 from Dhenkanal with 1454.58 megatonnes, 94 from Jajpur with 1945.872 megatonnes, and 153 from Rourkela with 2894.522 megatonnes.



Further, 113 tankers with 2302.194 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 105 tankers with 1785.409 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamilnadu received nine tankers filled with 177.52 megatonnes of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 48 tankers filled with 881.592 megatonnes of oxygen, and 19 tankers with 314.14 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 258.011 megatonnes of oxygen-filled in 17 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 30 tankers have carried around 550.55 megatonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 37 tankers with 638 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Four tankers with 70.7 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 megatonnes sent to Punjab in last 15 days.

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensuring that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, and other needy states. (ANI)

