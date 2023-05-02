Odisha: Fake currency notes worth Rs 10.5 lakh seized, four held

Titilagarh (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): As many as four people were arrested with fake currency notes from Odisha's Naren village, informed police officials.



"We arrested 4 people with fake currency notes after conducting an operation in Naren village. Rs 10.5 lakh fake notes, 4 mobiles, and 3 bikes recovered. We are taking further action by registering a case," said SDPO Ankita Kumbhar.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier on April 29, Assam police seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 29.31 lakh and apprehended a person in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday. (ANI)

