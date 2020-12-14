Odisha farmer shaves head at Singhu border to register protest

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in and around Delhi, a farmer from Odisha shaved his head at Singhu border on Monday to mark his dissent over the three recently passed agricultural laws.

Parthasarthy Jenna said the government has formed three laws and turned a deaf ear to their voices. "It seems like it is dead and hence, I am shaving my head," Jenna said, aiming to send a strong message to the Centre, saying that the protests would continue until the three laws are repealed.



Meanwhile, the farmer leaders ended their daylong hunger strike against the three new agricultural laws at 5 pm after performing ardaas (prayers) to Guru Nanak Dev.

The farmer leaders prayed for the success of their movement and the welfare of all by singing Gurbani.

After ending their strike, the farmers consumed water and fruits.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

