BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

Odisha farmers oppose centralised token system for paddy procurement, BJP raises issue in state Assembly session

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:34 IST

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Farmers in Odisha's Sambalpur, Bargarh and other districts across Western Odisha on Tuesday intensified their agitation opposing the centralised token system for paddy procurement.
The farmers staged a protest by parking paddy-laden vehicles near the residence of Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak at Bhatra and Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari at Sakhipada in Sambalpur.
Police personnel were deployed at these places to avoid any untoward incident.
BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Dr Mukesh Mahaling and others raised this issue in Odisha Assembly session earlier today.
"What will the farmers do? Will they harvest crops or stage protests in the middle of the roads? He is left with no option. They are unable to send their produce. Chhattisgarh is reeling under worse situation at the moment as the farmers are unable to sell their produce," said BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.
The farmers alleged that the introduction of the centralised token system has led to delay in paddy procurement.
As per the system, tokens will be issued 15 days prior to the procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the market yards (Mandy).
Those farmers who were going to the market yard with paddy loaded tractors are allegedly told to wait for long periods.
Even those farmers have not harvested their paddy yet are also given tokens. Hence today BJP MLAs raised this issue in Odisha Assembly today. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:20 IST

Centre informs parliament about infusion of capital to PSBs

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In addition to capital infused earlier by the Government, provision of Rs 70,000 crore has been made for infusion of capital by the Government in banks in the Budget for the current Financial Year to boost credit for impetus to the economy, the Finance Ministry told

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Guwahati: Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Number of students from Guwahati University on Tuesday burned an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and staged a protest outside the University against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:09 IST

INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala corners Haryana govt over canal...

Chandigarh (Harayana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Calling the government as 'anti-farmer', INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said farmers were left with no option but to launch a protest over non-availability of water in canals in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:59 IST

Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Expressing concern over air pollution, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday outlined the contribution of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) for its foresighted approach towards air pollution and stated that the difference in air quality when CNG was

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:56 IST

Rs 360 cr subsidy provided to 2.85 lakh buyers of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that about 2.85 lakh buyers of electric/hybrid vehicles have been supported by a subsidy of Rs 360 crore under the FAME India Scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj served Rs 4.35 crore tax notice

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anand Bhawan, where former Prime Mnister Indira Gandhi was born, has been served a notice of Rs 4.35 crore as house tax by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:52 IST

Pilot study on Zero Budget Natural Farming initiated at 4...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that a study on Evaluation of Zero Budget Natural Farming practices in Basmati/ coarse rice-wheat system from Rabi Season 2017 has been initiated at 4 locations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:50 IST

Alliance Air flags off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has flagged-off its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and port town Kandla in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:49 IST

JNU protests: High Power Committee to hold meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A High Power Committee, constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, will hold its meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues concerning the ongoing JNU protests.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:47 IST

Delhi: JNUTA holds peace march in solidarity with demands of students

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police organises traffic awareness programme...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a bid to inculcate road safety issues and spread awareness about the traffic rules among the school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a traffic awareness programme at the St Paul's High School, Hyderguda here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:44 IST

Delhi: JNUTA holds peace march in solidarity with demands of students

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Read More
iocl