Odisha: FICCI FLO signs MoU to promote healthy environment among working women

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 (ANI): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday signed an MoU with Odisha Police regarding the 'Reach Her' project aimed to promote a healthy environment among working women.



The MoU was signed between Odisha Commissioner of Police, Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Poonam Mohapatra at Bhubaneswar.



As per the release, in collaboration with Commissionarate police through its 'Reach Her ' program FICCI FLO aims to promote a healthy work environment for women employees along with a health and safety program for awareness.



"FICCI FLO has been working for women empowerment, women skilling and to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace," the release stated.

It was signed in presence of Additional CP Umasankar Das, DCP Prateek Singh, Cuttack DCP, Pinak Mishra and other senior police officers and members of FICCI FLO. (ANI)

