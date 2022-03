Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Junagarh in the Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday.

A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the mall after the fire broke out at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.





No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)