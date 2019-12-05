Odisha: Flesh trade racket busted in Kalahandi, eight arrested

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Odisha police on Wednesday busted a sex racket operating in the Najtiguda area of Bhawanipatana town and arrested eight people, including five women from a rented building.

According to Bhawanipatana town police inspector B.K.Chhatria, the police team raided the house after receiving information about illegal activities in the area.

The sex racket was operated by a person identified as Tahir Tadim, who hails from Kerala, the police said.

Tadam managed to flee from the place following the raid.

Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar has said that strict action will be taken to curb such illegal activities in the area.

"The landlords renting their accommodation for such activities will also face legal action", he said. (ANI)

