Odisha: Former BJD MLA Anam Naik arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhawanipatna (Odisha) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Anam Naik was on Thursday arrested by the Vigilance department on charges of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

On January 17, Vigilance sleuths had carried out simultaneous raids at Naik's several properties under the Bhawanipatna Town police station limits in Odisha, including a triple-storied building at Naktiguda and a duplex lodge and market complex at Madanpur-Rampur Town

"During the course of search and inventory, Naik was found in possession of assets worth over Rs. 3.42 crores including a triple-storied building, a duplex lodge with Foreign Liquor shop, two numbers of market complexes, two numbers of single-storied buildings and a garage, six numbers of plots, a tractor, two numbers of four-wheelers, three numbers of two-wheelers, deposits in different banks amounting over 49 lakhs, investment in insurance policies, gold ornaments, and household articles," the Vigilance Directorate, Cuttak, said.

Vigilance SP Koraput claimed that out of over Rs 3.42 crores, more than Rs 1.5 crores was disproportionate assets.

Late on Thursday, Naik was produced before the Vigilance judge and sent to jail after his bail petition was rejected.

Naik was an MLA from the Bhawanipatna Assembly Constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Notably, Naik entered into government service as junior clerk in Collectorate, Kalahandi in the year 1990 and thereafter, he served as such in the office of Tahasildar, Bhawanipatna, and Bhawanipatna Block.

He resigned from the service in 2004 and entered into active politics. He has been denied a ticket during the previous Assembly Election as he was involved in a mining scandal, which was proved in a sting operation. (ANI)

