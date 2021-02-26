Odisha: Former police personnel arrested for smuggling ganja in Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): A former police personnel was arrested on Thursday for allegedly smuggling ganja in Malkangiri.

"A former police personnel is arrested for smuggling ganja in Malkangiri. We have seized 31 bags of ganja carrying around 800 kgs worth Rs 40 lakhs. We have arrested the accused," said Excise Department Superintendent, Ashok Kumar Seth.

"Further investigations are underway," he added. (ANI)