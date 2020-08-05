Odisha: Former SPG Director Shyam Narayan Tiwari passes away

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former Director of Special Protection Group (SPG) and former Odisha DGP, Shyam Narayan Tiwari passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday, following age-related complications.

He was 81 and survived by his wife two sons.

Tiwari joined the Indian Police Service in 1963 and served different capacities including DIG Northern range, DIG Central Range, Director, Intelligence, Director, Prisons during his career.

He was the only person from Odisha who served as Director SPG. He was active social worker and used to participate in various panel discussions in news channels.

Odisha DGP Abhay condoled the demise of Tiwari and said he will be remembered for his professional excellence, integrity, humility and compassion.

"We mourn the sad demise of Shri SN Tiwari, retired IPS officer of 1963 batch of Odisha cadre. Shri Tiwari will be remembered for his professional excellence, integrity, humility, and compassion. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," DGP said in a tweet. (ANI)

