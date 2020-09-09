Odisha: Four Maoists killed, one jawan injured in exchange of fire

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], September 9 (ANI): Four Maoists were killed and a Special Operation Group (SOG) jawan was injured, following an encounter at Kalahandi-Kandhamal border, the Odisha Police said on Wednesday.

As per it, the exchange of fire took place at 11 am after a team of Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) when subjected to heavy firing by Maoists. It lasted for half an hour.

"On the basis of reliable intelligence input, an operation was launched on September 8 in Kalahandi along Kandhamal border, by Kalahandi police. Two composite teams of SOG and DVF participated in this operation. An exchange of fire took place in the morning on Wednesday around 11.00 A.M," it said.

The Odisha Police further added, "One team of SOG, DVF, when subjected to heavy firing from the Maoists, resorted to retaliatory fire. This exchange of fire lasted for half an hour."

"In this exchange of fire, four Maoists have been neutralized and one SOG Jawan has been injured. The injured Jawan is being evacuated. More teams of SOG, DVF, and CRPF have been sent to the area for combing and search operation," the Odisha Police informed.

According to the police, about 2 SLR and 3 countries made Rifles are recovered from the spot, along with other ammunition and personnel belongings of Maoists, the police added.

More teams of SOG, DVF, and CRPF have been sent to the area for combing and search operation, it further said. (ANI)

