Odisha gets longest river bridge over Mahanadi river in Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Odisha's longest bridge over the Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in Cuttack on Monday.



According to the Odisha government, the bridge was a long-standing demand of the locals and will shorten the distance between Badamba and Baideswhar, Banki by 45 km and will connect Shinghanath Temple.





The 3.4-kilometre-long bridge carries a 'T' shaped design and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 111 crore.



"The bridge connecting Badamba Narasinghpur to Baideshwar of Banki. It will benefit over 5 lakh people as well as contribute to the development of tourism, agriculture and commerce in the region," read the state government's statement. (ANI)

