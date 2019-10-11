Odisha: Gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore recovered, two arrested

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and police have nabbed two persons and recovered 110 smuggled foreign gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore from their possession.

The arrests were made on Thursday.

"DRI Bhubaneswar has seized smuggled foreign gold biscuits weighing 12.9 kg valued at Rs 4.92 crore from two persons travelling by Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express at Jharsuguda railway station," Assistant Commissioner (GST, Custom and Central excise) Samir Sarkar told ANI on Thursday.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

