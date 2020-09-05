Odisha government suspends Bolangir Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bolangir Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra, who was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee at his office has been suspended with immediate effect, the Odisha government said.

"The Governor of Odisha, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, herby places Sanjay Mishra, OAS Gr-A (SB) under suspension with immediate effect," a letter issued on Friday read.

Mishra has been directed not to leave headquarters without obtaining permission of the Collector.

"It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the Headquarters of Shri Sanjay Mishra, OAS Gr-A (SB) shall be Bolangir and the said Shri Sanjay Mishra shall not leave the Headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the Collector, Bolangir and he shall be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance with Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code," the letter said further.

In her complaint, the victim, who is a widow, on August 26 alleged that the accused outraged her modesty in his chamber while they were alone on August 14.

In her complaint letter, the victim also threatened to set herself on fire along with her two kids if justice is not provided to her. Notably, on July 28, she had got the job of a clerk in the sub-collector's office after the death of her husband as per rehabilitation scheme. (ANI)

