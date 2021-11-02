Odisha govt allows only green fireworks for sale and use, bans other firecrackers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 2 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Odisha Government on Monday said that only green fireworks will be allowed for sale and use in the state. A complete ban has also been imposed on other firecrackers.

The guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner on the sale and use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali, Chhat Puja and Kartik Purnima read: "Sale and use of fireworks shall be limited to only 'green fireworks' that conform to the definition and formulation as proposed by CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research -- National Environmental Engineering Research Institute)"

"Sale and use of other fireworks shall be completely banned. Sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or /aris) shall also remain banned," it added.



As per the guidelines, only those traders/ dealers who obtain and produce a certificate from the PESO (Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation), after due inspection of their existing stock, certifying that the green fireworks stocks in their possession conform to the definition and formulation proposed by CSIR-NEERI and are genuine will be allowed to sell their products.

For permission to sell green fireworks, the traders will have to submit an authenticated copy of the PESO certificate to the district administration or to the Police Commissioner.

Odisha government also mentioned that the green fireworks should only be sold at designated sites as permitted by the concerned authority, and has banned their sale on the internet.

The state government has also advised people to avoid mass gatherings and to perform rituals at home. Adherence to COVID-19 protocols during festivals and during the sale of crackers has also been advised. (ANI)

