Odisha govt announces rehabilitation, resettlement package for displaced people in Puri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Odisha government on Monday announced special rehabilitation and resettlement package for affected people due to eviction drive around Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to the state government's official statement, in order to strengthen safety and security around Jagannath Temple in Puri, the government of Odisha has accepted certain recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice Bimal Prasad Das, retired Judge of Odisha High Court.

"One of the most important recommendations accepted by the government was to develop a 75-metre zone around Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri. This project will be called 'Development of Security Zone around Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri'," said the State Government in the statement.

"To acquire lands and properties falling within this zone, following Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme is being formulated which is over and above the compensation as per Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013," the government added in its statement.

This scheme will provide rehabilitation and resettlement assistance to persons and institutions affected by the project, relocation allowance of Rs 50,000 per family for taking care of expenses related to transportation and immediate arrangements.

Rental assistance of Rs 10,000 per month as rental assistance from the date of acquisition of property till handing over of a residential unit or resettlement plot to the displaced family or a family can opt for one- time assistance of Rs 30 lakhs.

According to the government, for the acquisition of shopping units, allowance of Rs 50,000 per unit shall be paid for taking care of expenses related to transportation and immediate arrangements to be made by the shop owners. Rental assistance for shopping units will be provided Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month as rental assistance for shops.

For the acquisition of lodges, relocation allowance of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs per lodge shall be paid respectively for lodges having a plot area of more than 3000 square feet and lodges having a plot area of less than 3000 square feet area and as income support assistance.

As resettlement assistance, lodge owner can opt for one-time assistance of Rs 2000 per square feet of built-up, or he/she can opt for allotment of one resettlement plot meant for the development of lodging.

Similarly, one-time assistance of Rs 30,000 will be provided to every affected street vendor and the Collector of Puri, in consultation with the stakeholders, who will decide the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme for the Mathas including allotment of land, preservation and conservation activities etc. (ANI)

