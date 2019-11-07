Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)

Odisha govt announces Rs 1,000 cr plan for modernising SCB Medical College

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:06 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for modernising and revamping of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
The announcement came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan (Odisha Secretariat) with SCB authorities, heads of the department and student representatives on the overall development and welfare of the patients in the medical institute.
Patnaik lauded doctors for their services at the government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital and said that state-of-the-art and the 3,000-bed integrated hospital will be created with the latest medical facilities.
"SCB Medical College and Hospital has been serving the people of Odisha for many years. It has produced brilliant doctors who have served and continue to serve patients not only in Odisha but across the globe. They are the pride of our state. It is now upon us to transform this great institution into a world-class facility," Patnaik said.
"We will create a state-of-the-art 3,000 bedded integrated hospital equipped with latest medical facilities. We should be able to compare ourselves with the best in the country. In fact, our transformational goal should be AIIMS plus," he added.
Patnaik further said, "This will involve a substantial cost to the people of the state -- Rs 1,000 crore, but it will result in a transformation where no person from Odisha will be forced to go outside the state for medical treatment."
The Chief Minister said that the government will create an ecosystem with the best accommodation and recreational facilities for both doctors and students for supporting the SCB Medical College and Hospital. "It shall be such that medical professionals settled outside will aspire to come and serve here," he outlined.
"It is my dream that every person in Odisha should have access to high quality, affordable healthcare. It is in this context that the state government has been investing heavily in the health sector," he added.
Patnaik said that the state government is in the process of developing more than 10 medical colleges.
"I understand that SCB ranks 14th in the country. With your commitment, dedication, hard work and the full support of the state government, I am sure you will make it rank among the top three," he stressed. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:31 IST

India to host next 'No Money For Terror' meet in 2020

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 7 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G.Kishan Reddy, has announced that India will host the 'No Money For Terror' meet in India in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:30 IST

Indore: Supporters obstruct govt employees from removing...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against 4 persons, who are said to be the supporters of State Minister Tulsi Silawat, for allegedly obstructing staff and officials of Municipal Corporation from removing Silawat's posters on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:09 IST

KPL match fixing scandal: CCB arrests CM Gautam, 1 other for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two more players, both from the Bellary Tuskers team, captain CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi for alleged involvement in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:32 IST

After farmer burns tehsildar to death, woman officer puts up...

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Tehsildar of Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari has tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors after the visit of some people who were allegedly drunk.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:07 IST

Chhattisgarh: One CRPF constable loses life following encounter...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): One CRPF constable lost his life after sustaining bullet injuries in an encounter with Naxals in the red zone of Chhattisgarh, CRPF said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:48 IST

TDP questions Andhra govt's alleged expenditure on CM's camp...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:06 IST

Punjab assembly passes resolution to allow TV, radio channels to...

Chandigarh (Punjab), Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly on Wednesday in a special session unanimously passed a resolution permitting all television and radio channels to air 'Gurbani' straight from Sri Darbar Sahib or the Golden Temple.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:48 IST

Honeypreet gets rousing welcome in Sirsa after securing bail in...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After getting bail in the 2017 Panchkula rioting case, Honeypreet Insan got a rousing welcome at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:39 IST

Special Assembly session held to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Punjab Assembly convened a special commemorative session on Wednesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:29 IST

Odisha govt directs collectors to make onion available at fair...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Odisha government on Wednesday directed collectors to initiate necessary steps to make available onion at government fair price shops and Maitree outlets at no profit-no loss basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh to set up control rooms to prevent boat accidents

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will soon inaugurate as many as eight control rooms to ensure prevention of boat accidents, tighten procedures to issue licences for boats and impart training to operators among other measures.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:06 IST

8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Height became a problem in finding accommodation for an Afghani man who flew down to watch one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies here.

Read More
iocl