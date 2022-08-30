Odisha Govt approves 10 industrial projects of worth Rs 2,005 crores

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): In a bid to create new employment and additional livelihood avenues through industrialization, State Level Single Window Clearance Authority on Monday headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 2,005.89 crores.

"The project will generate directed employment opportunities for over 3,545 people in the State. Besides, the projects would also create a number of indirect earning opportunities for the people in their respective areas of location," read a statement from State Government.

The projects which got approval are related to Metal & Metal Downstream, Pharmaceutical, Food processing, Chemical, Infrastructure, & Tourism sectors

The SLSWCA gave a nod to Summa Real Media Private Limited to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing & research unit comprising pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing and pharmaceutical research & development centre" of annual capacity 1.6 billion units at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar in Khorda district, against an investment of Rs 200 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 1280 people.

The committee approved the proposals of Sanvira Industries Limited to set up a Carbon Electrode Paste manufacturing plant (Capacity 100,000 MT) in Danagadi, Jajpur district against investments of Rs 205.44 crore. And a Manufacturing unit of Chemicals (Sulphuric Acid, Surfactant) and Fine Fabric/ HDPE/ PPWoven Sacks of annual capacity 144000 MT & 24000 MT by Sai Bulk Bags Private Limited in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur district against an investment of Rs 135.95 crore, which will generate employment opportunities of 260 and 301 persons respectively.

In addition to the above approvals, the panel gave nod to set up 0.11 MTPA Ferro Alloys plant (2x24 MVA) in Badchana, Jajpur district, by United Ferrocast Private Limited against an investment of Rs 261.1 crores with employment opportunities for 376 people.



Balento Enterprises Private Limited got the approval for a 5 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 3 MTPA Pellet plant in Jhumpura, Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 775 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 314 people.

The committee gave approval to Oriclean Private Limited for setting up of Manufacturing unit for Sauces, Jams, Jellies and Marmalades with cumulative capacity of 60,000 MT per annum against an investment of INR 88 crore with employment opportunities for 160 people at Tangi-Choudwar, Cuttack district.

Approval was also given to DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a Shrimp processing unit in Seafood Park, Deras, Khordha district against an investment of Rs 50.40 crore which will generate employment for over 409 people.

The committee approved the proposal of Runaya Aluminium Private Limited (RAPL) for setting up a 5000 MT Aluminium Powder & Pigments Plant in Jharsuguda district against an investment of Rs 80 crore generating employment opportunities for 125 persons.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd got the approval for expansion of their existing facility, Mayfair Palm Beach Resort creating employment potential for 120 persons against an investment of Rs 85 crore at Gopalpur-on-Sea, in the district of Ganjam.

Before the conclusion of meeting the committee approved the proposal for setting up of a Warehousing cum Logistic Park by Naresh Kumar and Co Pvt Ltd at Baghuapal, in the Jajpur district. against an investment of Rs 125 with an employment generation for 200 personnel.

"The government's key focus has been on employment-intensive sectors such as metal and metal downstream, food processing, and new age industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals which offer opportunities for large scare hiring in a single unit. Given the vast skilled workforce in these sectors, such industries make a significant contribution for the state's employment generation endeavours," added the statement. (ANI)

