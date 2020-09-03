Odisha Govt approves 7 investment proposals worth Rs 3,205 crores

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Odisha government approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 3,205.67 crores in different sectors, at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting.

The SLSWCA meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday.

The proposals which were approved are from the infrastructure, tourism, metal, among other sectors.

The approval was given to M/s MGM Minerals Limited for expansion of its project by setting up 0.125 MTPA Sponge Iron Plant, 0.6 MTPA Pellet Plant, 0.25 MTPA MS Billets, 0.25 MTPA TMT & Wire Rods and 40 MW Captive Power Plant at Nimdha in Dhenkanal, with an investment of Rs. 801.89 crores.

Apart from this, proposal of M/s Hindalco Industries Limited for setting up Flue Gas Desulphurization Plant (FGD) for its existing CPP (6x150 MW) at Lapanga, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs. 696 crores was also approved.

The proposal to set up a five-star hotel with a total investment of Rs. 150.38 crores was also approved in the SLSWCA meeting, among others. (ANI)

