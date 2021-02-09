Odisha govt approves 8 new industrial projects of over Rs 1,242 crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1242.02 crore.

The 98th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of the Odisha government, headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra approved 8 industrial projects in the Metal and Metal Downstream, IT and ESDM, Manufacturing, Logistics and Tourism sectors.

According to an official release of the Odisha government, these industrial projects are further expected to render 3135 employment opportunities in the state.

The details of the eight projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:--

*A 30,000 MTPA Atomized Iron Powder plant by M/s SLM Powders Private Limited against an investment of Rs 67.83 crore to be set up in IDCO - Kalunga Industrial Estate, Dist - Sundergarh, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 430 persons.



*A manufacturing unit of PET Preforms and Closures (Unit-II) of 24,000 tonnes per annum capacity for the Food and Beverage Industries to be set up by M/s Oricon Enterprises Ltd in Khordha with an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 110 persons.

*A Manufacturing unit for production of Solar Panel, Advanced storage batteries like Li-ion Battery, Electronics Products for Energy Management, Electromechanical Components and USB data cable and HDMI cable by M/s Surya International at EMC Park (Info Valley), Dist- Khordha with an investment of Rs 67.50 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 680 persons.

*A Logistics Park by M/s Jagannath Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited at Tangi Choudwar in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 140 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 110 persons.

*Integrated Heavy Beach Sands Project by IREL IDCOL Ltd. at Krushnaprasad in Puri with an investment of Rs 460 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 800 persons.

*A 5-star Hotel-cum-Luxury Resort by M/s Pravat Hospitality Private Limited in Puri with an investment of Rs 135.69 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

*A 5-star Luxury Resort by M/s. Swosti Premium Ltd in Puri with an investment of Rs 134 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons.

*A 4-star Hotel by Hotel Eden Roc in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 117 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 345 persons. (ANI)

