Odisha govt approves construction of two teaching hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal on construction of teaching hospitals for two new medical colleges in Balasore and Balangir.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy stated that the two teaching hospitals having 500 beds each, a service block, medical gases pipeline system, and Extended Service Set (ESS) building will be constructed soon.

The Work Department also stated that the proposed hospitals will be constructed on the basis of PI tenders at an expense of over Rs 286 crore in order to improve medical education and to cater to the needs of qualified doctors to widespread health institutions.

The construction work will be carried out by Iron Triangle Ltd.

Cabinet has also taken a decision on the widening of Jajpur's Tomka-Mangalpur road. (ANI)

