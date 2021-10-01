Odisha govt approves industrial projects worth Rs 1411.58 cr at SLSWCA meet

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 1 (ANI): Odisha's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held 104th meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 1411.58 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 2,846 persons in the state.

The projects have been approved by the state government in seven different sectors.

According to the press note issued by the state government, the committee approved proposals for biomass plants by Bio WMS with a total capacity of Bio-CBG 19,000 MT and Liquid CO2 29,000 MT against an investment of Rs 319.25 crores. It will provide employment for over 1,250 people and the plants to be set up in Angul, Bargarh, Jaipur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha.

"The committee has also approved 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generations plant to be set up by MGM Biofuels in Boudh and offering employment prospects to over 120 people in the food processing sector against an investment of Rs 225.24 crores," the statement said.

Further, TATA Steel Special Economic Zone will also generate employment for over 29 people at Gopalpur SEZ, Ganjam districts by installing a Seawater Desalination Plant with having capacity of 5,475 million litres per annum with an investment of 107 crores.



"A new Nano Urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 KL per year along with a bottling unit with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) to be set up by IFFCO at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur generating employment for over 200 people against an investment of Rs 225 crores," the statement added.

As per the official release, the committee has also approved projects in the manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 100 crores in Balasore providing over 200 employment opportunities. It will produce chrysotile white fibre cement corrugated sheet having a capacity of 1,20,000 million tonnes per annum by Sahyadri Industries.

In addition, the release stated, "Hotel-cum-resort by Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality with a total investment of Rs 100 crores near Konark in the Puri district will create over 173 employment opportunities."

Setting up smart city advanced drainage and sewage system products manufacturing plant at Barang, Cuttack against an investment of Rs 54.42 crores by Odisha concrete (OPC) with potential employment of 106 people also got approved in the meeting.

Expansion of New Modern Technomech project by setting up 70,000 MT Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Structure against an investment of Rs 55 crores with employment opportunities for over 568 people in Baripada, Mayurbhanj districts is also approved by the state government.

With more projects and investments in the sectors like Food Processing, Biomass and Tourism, the state is also looking to diversify the industrial portfolio. (ANI)

