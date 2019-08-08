Odisha govt approves project worth Rs 265 cr for Puri's development

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired a high-level state committee meeting and approved five welfare projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri.

The Infrastructure Development will be done under "Abhada Yojana" of the state government.

The government is of the view that Puri is the destination for the large number devotees from all over the world and it should be developed in order to provide high-quality service and facilities.

"Under these projects, 1250 shops, multi Level parking space with the accommodation facility of 400 cars each will be constructed. All the government offices including the Puri Collector's office will be accommodated under a single roof. The municipal market will be renovated into a modern market complex and beautification work will be done," read a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

All infrastructural development work will be carried out by the Works Department and Odisha Bridges and Construction Corporation Limited. (ANI)

