Odisha govt approves projects worth Rs Rs 640.55 crore under OMBADC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 21 (ANI): The projects worth Rs 640.55 cr were approved under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) in the sectors of the development of secondary schools, environmental monitoring and sports development in urban local bodies (ULBs) of the mineral-bearing districts.

These approvals were accorded in the Board of Directors meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan wherein Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OMBADC, Uma Nanduri, presented the necessity and expected outcome of the projects for discussion.

Giving nod to the projects, Chief Secretary Mohapatra directed to provide global level education and exposure to the students under secondary school development programme. He said since the smart classroom, e-library, science lab, ICT lab would be developed through the new project, the teachers must focus on providing the best education to the students with global exposure.

"Such facilities should enable our children to compete with anyone at national and global level," added Mahapatra. He also emphasized on development of the playground and joyful ambience and a learning eco-system.

Chief Executive Officer, OMBADC Uma Nanduri appraised that a total number of 889 secondary schools in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhaj, and Sundargarh districts were included under the project with an estimated amount of Rs 533.40 cr.

The proposal for the development of multipurpose indoor stadiums estimated at a total of Rs 104.15 cr for eleven ULBs in mining-affected districts was also sanctioned in the meeting. These included nine municipalities namely Belpahar, Brajrajnagar, Anandpur, Barbil, Birmitrapur, Rajganjpur, Rourkela, and Vyasnagar Municipality; and, two NACs namely Champua and Joda.

The facility would nurture and promote sports talents in these ULBs and their adjacent areas. Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed to make the best use of the facilities for nurturing and promotion of the sports talents in mining districts.

The project on the application of ICT and data science for the development of the environmental information system in the mining areas of Odisha estimated at Rs 3.10 cr was also sanctioned in the meeting.

The project envisages the development of a comprehensive database on periodic environmental data collected from mines through different statutory returns, clearances, and compliances. CEO Nanduri appraised that the data generated should be used in curtailing pollution and decision-making activities regarding mining operations. (ANI)