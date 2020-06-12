Odisha govt cancels pending UG and PG final year examinations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Odisha government cancelled all the pending final year examinations for Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students in the state on Thursday.

The results of the examinations previously held would be published by August, the government added, following the evaluation methodology recommended by the University Grants Commission.

The decision was taken in the meeting presided by Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu with vice Chancellors and principals of Government aided autonomous colleges through Video Conferencing on Thursday.

The state higher education department has asked all the universities and autonomous colleges to promote students with average marks. They may consider the marks obtained by the students in the previous semester or year including the weightage of internal assessment, the department added.

The department has asked to follow the UGC recommended method for the evaluation. (ANI)

